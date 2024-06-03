California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 276,622 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,314,268 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276,622 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $83,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 443.8% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $123,802.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,845. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $123,802.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,845. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Shannon Slocum sold 38,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $1,437,701.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,828,508.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,287 shares of company stock valued at $2,107,204. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Halliburton Trading Down 2.8 %

Halliburton stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.68. 787,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,651,273. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $30.04 and a 52-week high of $43.85. The company has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.76.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HAL. StockNews.com raised Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Halliburton from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Halliburton from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Halliburton from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.59.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

