California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 5,786 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,322,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,786 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of Carrier Global worth $75,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 62,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 26,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter worth $48,735,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $9,906,734.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $9,906,734.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total transaction of $6,437,191.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 85,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,560,831.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 262,954 shares of company stock valued at $16,650,050. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CARR opened at $62.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $56.68 billion, a PE ratio of 44.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.34. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $42.89 and a 52 week high of $66.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.30.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 53.15%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CARR shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.71.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

