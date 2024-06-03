California State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,844,843 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,722 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $173,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in TJX Companies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,135,688 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $8,455,660,000 after purchasing an additional 392,783 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,008,484 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,622,514,000 after buying an additional 6,036,764 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,752,978 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,200,045,000 after buying an additional 371,163 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,734,141 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,220,690,000 after buying an additional 313,530 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,193,438,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $113.00 price objective on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. TD Cowen upped their price target on TJX Companies from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on TJX Companies from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on TJX Companies from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.05.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $831,235.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,042,756.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,033,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,893 shares in the company, valued at $11,089,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $831,235.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,042,756.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,003 shares of company stock worth $7,040,541 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Price Performance

NYSE:TJX opened at $104.18 on Monday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.25 and a 12 month high of $104.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $118.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.87.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.26% and a net margin of 8.47%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 37.22%.

TJX Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

