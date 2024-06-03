California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 46,731 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 812,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,731 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Welltower were worth $73,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WELL. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Welltower by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $283,000. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in Welltower by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 17,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.07.

Welltower Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:WELL opened at $103.75 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.42 and its 200-day moving average is $91.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.83. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.41 and a 52 week high of $104.05. The firm has a market cap of $62.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.16.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.72). Welltower had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 301.23%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

