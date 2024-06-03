California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 735,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,690 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of American Electric Power worth $59,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $251,000. United Community Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 175,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,272,000 after buying an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Price Performance

AEP traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $90.14. 235,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,533,245. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $47.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.53. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.38 and a 52-week high of $93.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.92.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.64.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

