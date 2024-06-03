California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,122,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,082 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Johnson Controls International worth $64,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 249.8% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 23,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 17,091 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 33.3% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 19.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Juergen Tinggren sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $249,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,876,777.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $611,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,662,259. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Juergen Tinggren sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $249,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,876,777.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,086 shares of company stock worth $1,097,025. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of JCI traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.63. The stock had a trading volume of 238,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,708,301. The firm has a market cap of $48.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $74.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.42 and a 200 day moving average of $60.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 59.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

