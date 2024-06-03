Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Sold by Presima Securities ULC

Presima Securities ULC trimmed its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 93.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 249,203 shares during the period. Presima Securities ULC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $376,933,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,044,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,974 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 573,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,988,000 after purchasing an additional 302,439 shares during the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 201.2% during the 3rd quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC now owns 235,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,228,000 after purchasing an additional 156,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,273,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,415,000 after purchasing an additional 148,809 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CPT shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.03.

Camden Property Trust Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of CPT traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $104.33. 167,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,060,106. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.53. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $82.81 and a 12-month high of $114.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

