Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires 18,072 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) by 718.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,072 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned 0.06% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 133,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,434,000 after acquiring an additional 18,196 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth $143,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,742,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 146.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shayne & Jacobs LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth $1,819,000. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.44.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE VAC traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $88.47. 106,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,484. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.81. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $72.78 and a 12 month high of $134.09.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 11.77%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.19%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

Featured Articles

