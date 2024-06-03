Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Boosts Stock Position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 157.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,224 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Linde by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 78 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in Linde by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Linde by 1.9% during the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Mile Advisory increased its position in Linde by 4.2% during the third quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Price Performance

NASDAQ:LIN traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $431.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 469,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,100,390. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $357.79 and a 52-week high of $477.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $443.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $430.11. The company has a market capitalization of $207.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.95.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.07. Linde had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 15.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LIN shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $468.83.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Linde

Insider Activity at Linde

In other Linde news, VP Juergen Nowicki sold 13,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total value of $6,030,344.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,177,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sanjiv Lamba sold 8,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.04, for a total value of $3,837,704.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,058,131.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Juergen Nowicki sold 13,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total value of $6,030,344.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,717 shares of company stock valued at $12,334,466 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.