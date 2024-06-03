Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys Shares of 31,735 Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WBS. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WBS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Webster Financial from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on Webster Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Webster Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Webster Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WBS traded down $1.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.17. The company had a trading volume of 188,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,825. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.64. Webster Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $36.22 and a twelve month high of $53.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $667.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.72 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Insider Activity at Webster Financial

In related news, insider Daniel Bley sold 2,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total value of $102,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.