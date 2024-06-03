Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $3.36 Million Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 494.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,311 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,605 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $3,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,623 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,519 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 6,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 17,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 15,537 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

Enbridge Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ENB stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.49. 1,863,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,834,481. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $38.37. The company has a market capitalization of $77.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.90.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. Analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.04%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

