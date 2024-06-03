Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Increases Holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 134,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,863 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the third quarter worth about $122,000.

BlackRock TCP Capital Price Performance

TCPC stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.39. 434,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,588. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 19.05 and a quick ratio of 19.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $974.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66 and a beta of 1.47.

BlackRock TCP Capital Announces Dividend

BlackRock TCP Capital ( NASDAQ:TCPC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $55.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 388.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on TCPC. StockNews.com cut BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on BlackRock TCP Capital from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James lowered BlackRock TCP Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on BlackRock TCP Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.67.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

