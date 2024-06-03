Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Increases Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 764.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,859 shares during the quarter. Nucor comprises about 0.3% of Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $3,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 716.7% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 2,410.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NUE shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Nucor in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Nucor from $195.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.75.

NYSE NUE traded down $2.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $165.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,157. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.53. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $138.32 and a 52 week high of $203.00. The stock has a market cap of $39.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by ($0.16). Nucor had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The company had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.45 EPS. Nucor’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nucor news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 19,506 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.41, for a total value of $3,772,655.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,738 shares in the company, valued at $23,351,936.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 19,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.41, for a total value of $3,772,655.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,351,936.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total transaction of $1,901,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,386,751.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,651 shares of company stock worth $6,283,648. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

