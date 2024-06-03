Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $2.91 Million in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HLI. UBS Group decreased their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $157.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

Houlihan Lokey Trading Down 1.3 %

Houlihan Lokey stock traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $133.07. 44,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,424. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 0.65. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.18 and a 1-year high of $137.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.65.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.07. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $520.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Houlihan Lokey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a boost from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.53%.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

