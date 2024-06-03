Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $4.34 Million in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 69,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,000. Boyd Gaming accounts for about 0.4% of Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Boyd Gaming at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BYD. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 885.4% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,657,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,240 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter worth about $44,773,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,756,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,638,000 after acquiring an additional 628,512 shares in the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 2,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,868,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 824,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,136,000 after purchasing an additional 237,525 shares during the period. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boyd Gaming

In other news, Director A. Randall Thoman sold 2,500 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total transaction of $159,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,017 shares in the company, valued at $256,083.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 1,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $100,034.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,802.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Randall Thoman sold 2,500 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $159,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,083.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 317,838 shares of company stock valued at $20,201,507. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boyd Gaming Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BYD stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,844. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Boyd Gaming Co. has a one year low of $49.34 and a one year high of $73.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.30.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.06). Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 34.76% and a net margin of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $960.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.26 million. Equities research analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Boyd Gaming announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Boyd Gaming from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Argus cut Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.42.

Boyd Gaming Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

