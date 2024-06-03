Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New Investment in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,143,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FICO. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 41 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,274.33.

Fair Isaac Trading Down 0.4 %

Fair Isaac stock traded down $4.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,285.34. The company had a trading volume of 51,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,381. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $745.45 and a 52 week high of $1,451.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,254.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,221.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.31.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $5.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $0.20. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 62.28% and a net margin of 29.99%. The company had revenue of $433.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.94 million. On average, analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.55, for a total transaction of $9,124,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,414,270.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.55, for a total transaction of $9,124,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,638 shares in the company, valued at $14,414,270.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total value of $700,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,165,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,423 shares of company stock valued at $22,142,247 over the last ninety days. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fair Isaac

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.