Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases 11,875 Shares of IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Free Report) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,875 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in IDT were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IDT. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of IDT in the third quarter worth about $75,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of IDT by 271.8% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of IDT by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in IDT by 13.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IDT alerts:

IDT Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of IDT stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.80. 14,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,264. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.43. IDT Co. has a 52 week low of $21.64 and a 52 week high of $41.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 0.97.

IDT Cuts Dividend

IDT ( NYSE:IDT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $296.10 million during the quarter. IDT had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 20.18%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. IDT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDT

In other IDT news, COO Bill Pereira sold 15,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $593,803.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,999 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,462.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mitch Silberman sold 2,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $80,391.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Bill Pereira sold 15,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $593,803.65. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,462.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,192 shares of company stock worth $690,075 over the last quarter. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of IDT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

View Our Latest Analysis on IDT

About IDT

(Free Report)

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Fintech, National Retail Solutions, net2phone, and Traditional Communications segments. The company operates point of sale, a terminal-based platform which provides independent retailers store management software, electronic payment processing, and other ancillary merchant services; and provides marketers with digital out-of-home advertising and transaction data.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.