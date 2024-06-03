Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases 1,856 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 43.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,168,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $835,032,000 after purchasing an additional 729,262 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth $821,151,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,687,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $794,161,000 after acquiring an additional 216,331 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,311,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $609,253,000 after purchasing an additional 63,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Public Storage by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,074,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $632,758,000 after purchasing an additional 93,122 shares in the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on PSA. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.75.

Public Storage Stock Performance

NYSE PSA traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $273.67. 124,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 706,761. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $273.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $233.18 and a 1-year high of $312.25.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Storage

In related news, Director Kristy Pipes acquired 2,149 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $278.96 per share, for a total transaction of $599,485.04. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,485.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.