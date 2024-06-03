Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases New Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 32,931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,648,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TXT. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,474,191 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $115,193,000 after purchasing an additional 713,169 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Textron in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,696,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Textron by 11.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,745,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $448,923,000 after acquiring an additional 596,214 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Textron by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,793,047 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $305,037,000 after acquiring an additional 521,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Textron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $394,347,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Textron

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 11,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.91, for a total transaction of $1,043,491.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,189.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their target price on Textron from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Textron from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America raised Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Textron from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.29.

Textron Stock Performance

Shares of TXT traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $86.91. 275,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,161,521. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.88 and a fifty-two week high of $97.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.08). Textron had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Textron’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.71%.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

