Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases New Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,489,000. Eaton comprises 0.6% of Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETN stock traded down $9.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $323.68. The company had a trading volume of 537,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,592. The company has a market capitalization of $129.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.04. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $182.20 and a 52 week high of $345.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $323.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 44.39%.

In other Eaton news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total transaction of $801,725.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,687,738.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $801,725.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,738.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total transaction of $3,796,067.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,472 shares in the company, valued at $20,244,140.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ETN shares. Barclays upgraded Eaton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price (up from $340.00) on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $279.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $312.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.27.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

