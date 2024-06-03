Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases Shares of 45,261 Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 45,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADNT. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adient during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adient during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Adient during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in shares of Adient during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adient in the third quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter Carlin sold 4,207 shares of Adient stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $121,582.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,352 shares in the company, valued at $819,372.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADNT traded down $0.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.50. 346,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,024,051. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.61 and its 200 day moving average is $32.53. Adient plc has a 12 month low of $26.78 and a 12 month high of $46.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.31.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Adient had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 8.72%. Adient’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Adient plc will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on ADNT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Adient from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Adient from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Adient from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Adient from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Adient from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.25.

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

