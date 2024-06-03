Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Sells 5,189 Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC trimmed its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,106 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,189 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 221.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. 27.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DB traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $16.73. The company had a trading volume of 699,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,072,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $34.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.25. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $17.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.38.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. As a group, analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.3313 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 2.05%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DB shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

