Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes $1.71 Million Position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 15,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 249.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,143,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,682,000 after buying an additional 816,102 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,195,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,413,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,382,000 after buying an additional 179,873 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 227.0% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 136,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,439,000 after buying an additional 94,482 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 196,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,729,000 after buying an additional 56,115 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Hamilton Lane Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HLNE traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $124.61. The stock had a trading volume of 57,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,488. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.79. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 12 month low of $70.08 and a 12 month high of $130.97. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01 and a beta of 1.21.

Hamilton Lane Increases Dividend

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.38. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 25.43%. The company had revenue of $176.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on HLNE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Hamilton Lane currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HLNE

Insider Transactions at Hamilton Lane

In other news, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 55,000 shares of Hamilton Lane stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $5,940,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 480,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,841,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.