Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes $1.71 Million Position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 15,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 249.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,143,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,682,000 after buying an additional 816,102 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,195,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,413,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,382,000 after buying an additional 179,873 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 227.0% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 136,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,439,000 after buying an additional 94,482 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 196,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,729,000 after buying an additional 56,115 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Hamilton Lane Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:HLNE traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $124.61. The stock had a trading volume of 57,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,488. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.79. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 12 month low of $70.08 and a 12 month high of $130.97. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01 and a beta of 1.21.
Hamilton Lane Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.24%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have commented on HLNE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Hamilton Lane currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.
Insider Transactions at Hamilton Lane
In other news, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 55,000 shares of Hamilton Lane stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $5,940,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 480,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,841,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.
Hamilton Lane Company Profile
Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.
