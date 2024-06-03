Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes $1.78 Million Position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 64,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in International Game Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in International Game Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in International Game Technology by 113.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in International Game Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Friday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Game Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

International Game Technology Price Performance

Shares of IGT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.75. 124,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,160,195. International Game Technology PLC has a one year low of $18.90 and a one year high of $33.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.51 and a 200 day moving average of $24.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.94.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.17. International Game Technology had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Game Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is presently 76.19%.

International Game Technology Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in the United States, Canada, Italy, The United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and PlayDigital. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

