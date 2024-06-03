Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Price Target to $34.00

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PHR. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Phreesia from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phreesia presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $31.38.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on PHR

Phreesia Stock Down 11.2 %

Shares of PHR stock opened at $18.92 on Friday. Phreesia has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $34.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.55 and its 200-day moving average is $22.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.16. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 46.81% and a negative net margin of 31.87%. The company had revenue of $101.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Phreesia will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Phreesia

In other Phreesia news, COO Evan Roberts sold 25,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $610,626.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 728,570 shares in the company, valued at $17,135,966.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Phreesia news, COO Evan Roberts sold 25,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $610,626.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 728,570 shares in the company, valued at $17,135,966.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Balaji Gandhi sold 3,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total value of $81,327.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,182,436.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,895,776 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Phreesia by 8.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,856,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,760,000 after purchasing an additional 624,456 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Phreesia by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,628,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,148,000 after purchasing an additional 194,035 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,950,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,451,000 after buying an additional 716,374 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 221.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,593,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,052,000 after buying an additional 1,785,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 36.1% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,776,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,183,000 after buying an additional 471,391 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.