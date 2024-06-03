Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) PT Raised to C$77.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Free Report) (NYSE:CM) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$73.00 to C$77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CM. TD Securities raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$67.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$76.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$70.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$76.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$69.09.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at C$67.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$66.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$63.35. The stock has a market cap of C$63.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of C$47.44 and a twelve month high of C$69.54.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.69 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.07 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 29.50%. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.7699387 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.21%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

