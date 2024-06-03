Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $211.00

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (TSE:CTCGet Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$211.00 and last traded at C$220.00, with a volume of 571 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$225.00.

Canadian Tire Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$240.59 and a 200 day moving average price of C$255.99. The company has a market cap of C$752.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.00.

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTCGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.79 by C$0.59. Canadian Tire had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of C$3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.51 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian Tire Co., Limited will post 11.9521912 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Tire Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Canadian Tire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 138.89%.

Canadian Tire Company Profile

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, and tires, as well as automotive services and roadside assistance; electrical, hardware, home environment, paint, plumbing, and tool products; cleaning, food & drink, home décor, home essentials, home organization, kitchen, and pet care products; camping, exercise, hockey, hunting, fishing, seasonal recreation, and team sports and golf products; and backyard living, backyard fun, cycling, gardening, outdoor tools, seasonal, and toy products.

