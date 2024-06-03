Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $211.00

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (TSE:CTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$211.00 and last traded at C$220.00, with a volume of 571 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$225.00.

Canadian Tire Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$240.59 and a 200 day moving average price of C$255.99. The company has a market cap of C$752.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.00.

Get Canadian Tire alerts:

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.79 by C$0.59. Canadian Tire had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of C$3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.51 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian Tire Co., Limited will post 11.9521912 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Tire Announces Dividend

Canadian Tire Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Canadian Tire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 138.89%.

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, and tires, as well as automotive services and roadside assistance; electrical, hardware, home environment, paint, plumbing, and tool products; cleaning, food & drink, home décor, home essentials, home organization, kitchen, and pet care products; camping, exercise, hockey, hunting, fishing, seasonal recreation, and team sports and golf products; and backyard living, backyard fun, cycling, gardening, outdoor tools, seasonal, and toy products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.