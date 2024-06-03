Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$28.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$32.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.63% from the stock’s previous close.

CWB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research note on Monday, March 4th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$31.58.

Canadian Western Bank Price Performance

Canadian Western Bank stock traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$25.31. The stock had a trading volume of 403,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,011. The stock has a market cap of C$2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.54. Canadian Western Bank has a 52 week low of C$23.21 and a 52 week high of C$31.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$27.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$28.64.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$289.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$301.10 million. Canadian Western Bank had a net margin of 31.97% and a return on equity of 8.58%. Research analysts predict that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.5933775 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Supriya Anna Maria James sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.00, for a total transaction of C$124,203.22. In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Mark Stafford sold 1,708 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.94, for a total value of C$47,728.69. Also, Senior Officer Supriya Anna Maria James sold 4,600 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.00, for a total transaction of C$124,203.22. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, US dollar, chequing, flex notice, organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, equipment financing and leasing, aviation financing, and dealership financing products; agriculture lending products and AgriInvest savings account; variable and fixed rate mortgages; line of credit; registered retirement savings plan, consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

