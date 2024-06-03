Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Short Interest Update

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 187,500 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the April 30th total of 174,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.5 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 111,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 29,147 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Capital Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $2,397,000. 56.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital Bancorp Price Performance

CBNK stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.15. The stock had a trading volume of 13,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,979. Capital Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.71 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.88 million, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.44.

Capital Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Capital Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CBNK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $40.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.02 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Capital Bancorp will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Capital Bancorp’s payout ratio is 13.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBNK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Hovde Group cut their price target on Capital Bancorp from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stephens raised Capital Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Capital Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

About Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.

Featured Articles

