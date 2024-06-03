Captivision Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPT) Short Interest Down 5.6% in May

Captivision Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,600 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the April 30th total of 56,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Captivision Stock Down 28.2 %
Shares of Captivision stock traded down $1.33 on Monday, hitting $3.39. The company had a trading volume of 218,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,253. Captivision has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $7.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.32.
