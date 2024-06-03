Card Factory plc (LON:CARD) Insider Darcy Willson Rymer Buys 92,371 Shares

Card Factory plc (LON:CARD – Get Free Report) insider Darcy Willson Rymer acquired 92,371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 97 ($1.24) per share, with a total value of £89,599.87 ($114,431.51).

Card Factory Trading Down 1.9 %

Card Factory stock traded down GBX 1.89 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 95.81 ($1.22). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,566,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,878. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 98.87 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 98.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.23, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Card Factory plc has a 12 month low of GBX 79.60 ($1.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 119.80 ($1.53). The stock has a market cap of £331.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 700.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.00.

Card Factory Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Card Factory’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,571.43%.

Card Factory Company Profile

Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of cards, gifts, and celebration essentials in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through five segments: Cardfactory Stores, Cardfactory Online, Getting Personal, Partnerships, and Printcraft. The company provides greeting cards, celebration accessories, and gifts through cardfactory stores, cardfactory online retails, and network of third-party retail partners; and personalised cards and gifts through online retailer, as well as manufactures and sells greeting cards and personalised gifts through its stores and online businesses.

