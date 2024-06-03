CashBackPro Price Down 15.2% Over Last Week (CBP)

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 18.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 2nd. Over the last week, CashBackPro has traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar. CashBackPro has a market capitalization of $280.19 million and approximately $530,168.72 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CashBackPro token can currently be purchased for about $3.11 or 0.00004552 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00010013 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00011414 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001292 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,234.00 or 0.99998239 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00012112 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $77.19 or 0.00113121 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004032 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CashBackPro Profile

CBP is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 90,227,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,215,468 tokens. The official website for CashBackPro is cbp.finance. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CashBackPro

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 90,227,267 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 2.53324552 USD and is down -1.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $299,649.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBackPro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CashBackPro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CashBackPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

