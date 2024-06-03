CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Director International L.P. Advent Sells 41,622,992 Shares

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) Director International L.P. Advent sold 41,622,992 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $475,750,798.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,812,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,572,440.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE CCCS remained flat at $11.18 during midday trading on Monday. 4,337,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,560,408. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.32 and a 1-year high of $13.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.62.
CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $227.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.21 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a negative net margin of 10.85% and a positive return on equity of 4.52%. As a group, research analysts predict that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.63.
CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.
