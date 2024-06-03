Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Shares Sold by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,339,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 164,694 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $55,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Cenovus Energy by 2.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Cenovus Energy by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 156,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 3.4% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James raised Cenovus Energy to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Cenovus Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:CVE traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $20.82. The stock had a trading volume of 6,966,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,486,728. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.64 and a 200 day moving average of $18.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 2.10. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.69 and a 12-month high of $21.90.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.98 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Cenovus Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.0981 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.67%.

About Cenovus Energy

(Free Report)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.