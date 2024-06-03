Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Director Craig Stephen Macdougall Acquires 10,500 Shares

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) Director Craig Stephen Macdougall bought 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$9.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,330.65.

Centerra Gold Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CG stock traded down C$0.02 on Monday, hitting C$9.35. The stock had a trading volume of 67,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,770. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$8.72 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.91. The stock has a market cap of C$2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.24. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of C$6.07 and a 12-month high of C$10.25.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Centerra Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CG has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Centerra Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$13.90 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.75 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.96.

Read Our Latest Report on CG

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

Featured Stories

