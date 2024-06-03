Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Director Craig Stephen Macdougall Acquires 10,500 Shares

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) Director Craig Stephen Macdougall bought 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$9.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,330.65.
Centerra Gold Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of CG stock traded down C$0.02 on Monday, hitting C$9.35. The stock had a trading volume of 67,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,770. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$8.72 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.91. The stock has a market cap of C$2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.24. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of C$6.07 and a 12-month high of C$10.25.
Centerra Gold Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.78%.
Centerra Gold Company Profile
Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.
