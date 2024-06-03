Centrica (LON:CNA) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Centrica (LON:CNA – Free Report) to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have GBX 170 ($2.17) price target on the integrated energy company’s stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 145 ($1.85).

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 205 ($2.62) to GBX 190 ($2.43) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group raised shares of Centrica to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 165 ($2.11) to GBX 170 ($2.17) in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 158.33 ($2.02).

Shares of Centrica stock opened at GBX 141.55 ($1.81) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 133.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 137.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.14, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.10. Centrica has a 52 week low of GBX 115.05 ($1.47) and a 52 week high of GBX 173.70 ($2.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.93, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.44.

In other news, insider Philippe Boisseau purchased 1,428 shares of Centrica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 131 ($1.67) per share, for a total transaction of £1,870.68 ($2,389.12). In related news, insider Philippe Boisseau bought 1,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 131 ($1.67) per share, for a total transaction of £1,870.68 ($2,389.12). Also, insider Amber Rudd bought 1,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.62) per share, for a total transaction of £2,184.40 ($2,789.78). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,790,418 shares of company stock worth $401,767,072. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Centrica Energy, and Upstream segments.

