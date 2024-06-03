Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Upgraded at Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wedbush currently has $82.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Century Communities from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

Century Communities Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE CCS opened at $84.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.77. Century Communities has a 12 month low of $58.01 and a 12 month high of $97.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.76.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.67. Century Communities had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $948.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.67 million. On average, analysts predict that Century Communities will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Century Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. Century Communities’s payout ratio is 11.54%.

Institutional Trading of Century Communities

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCS. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Century Communities by 106.3% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 793,887 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,610,000 after purchasing an additional 409,068 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,036,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,423,000 after buying an additional 180,095 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Century Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,727,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Century Communities by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 394,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,332,000 after acquiring an additional 97,953 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 339,697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,960,000 after acquiring an additional 73,991 shares in the last quarter. 99.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

