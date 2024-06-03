Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CHWY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chewy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Chewy from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Chewy from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Chewy from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Chewy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.21.

NYSE CHWY opened at $21.21 on Thursday. Chewy has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $40.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.51 and a 200-day moving average of $18.23. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 117.83, a PEG ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.91.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 16.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chewy will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 8,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $121,247.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 569,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,612,261.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Stacy Bowman sold 8,025 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $124,628.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 243,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,785,732.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 8,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $121,247.28. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 569,594 shares in the company, valued at $8,612,261.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,862 shares of company stock worth $1,047,242 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Chewy by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 19,819,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,323,000 after buying an additional 1,336,431 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 9.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,480,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,740,000 after purchasing an additional 875,532 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter worth about $42,223,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 127.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,717,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,328,000 after buying an additional 963,540 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Chewy by 141.2% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,188,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,708,000 after buying an additional 695,907 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

