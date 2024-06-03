ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) Shares Sold by Systematic Alpha Investments LLC

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC lowered its position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Free Report) by 55.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,184 shares during the quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC’s holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 16.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 26,843 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 105,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 6,581 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 55,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 9,026 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 40,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 7.39% of the company’s stock.

Get ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Price Performance

IMOS stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.00. 7,693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,525. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.93. The company has a market cap of $981.72 million, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.89. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. has a one year low of $21.58 and a one year high of $32.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $169.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

(Free Report)

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.