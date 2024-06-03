CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 12,820 Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 409,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,820 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $51,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CIGI. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Colliers International Group by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Colliers International Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 26,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its position in Colliers International Group by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Colliers International Group by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CIGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Colliers International Group from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colliers International Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.57.

Colliers International Group Price Performance

CIGI stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $111.57. 116,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,025. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.38 and a 1-year high of $131.05. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.42 and a beta of 1.53.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.20). Colliers International Group had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 26.28%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.03 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Colliers International Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is 14.63%.

Colliers International Group Profile

(Free Report)

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.