CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 75 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,995 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Intuit were worth $48,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 13,610 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,507,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 13,374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,359,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 304,736 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $190,469,000 after buying an additional 8,855 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $1,075,000. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $35,100,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 14,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.40, for a total transaction of $8,368,015.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,701,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,802,556,495.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intuit news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 14,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.40, for a total transaction of $8,368,015.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,701,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,802,556,495.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,908 shares of company stock valued at $54,521,562 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on INTU shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Intuit from $720.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $775.00 to $757.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $679.41.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Intuit

Intuit Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:INTU traded down $9.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $567.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,564,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,035. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $419.30 and a one year high of $676.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $629.49 and a 200 day moving average of $623.94. The company has a market capitalization of $158.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.18, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $1.76. Intuit had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.21%.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.