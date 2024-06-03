CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 431,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,513 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $26,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $2,561,055,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at $141,817,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 59.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,784,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,205 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 7,999.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,173,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,430,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,368,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NEE. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.93.

NextEra Energy stock traded down $2.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.71. 15,407,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,775,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $80.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.38. The company has a market cap of $159.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.56.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

