CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $21.28 Million Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,943 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,765 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $21,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 73.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 1,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total value of $2,675,102.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,434,718.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $475.00 to $518.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of LMT traded down $2.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $467.60. The stock had a trading volume of 780,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $460.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $447.98. The firm has a market cap of $112.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.48. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $393.77 and a twelve month high of $479.50.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.10%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

