CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $22.33 Million Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,226 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $22,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ICE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc bought 350,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $305,265.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 649,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,442.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc bought 350,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $305,265.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 649,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,442.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $69,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,198.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,734 shares of company stock valued at $8,738,238 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ICE traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $133.65. 2,025,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,314,128. The company has a market cap of $76.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.06. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.49 and a 52 week high of $140.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.48. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

