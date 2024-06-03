CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $30.39 Million Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 617,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,619 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $30,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.7% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 97,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after buying an additional 11,825 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 61.7% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 121,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after buying an additional 46,525 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,499,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2,174.3% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 21,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 20,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G2 Capital Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $61.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.99.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,051,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,269,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.19. The company has a market capitalization of $206.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $38.38 and a 52 week high of $62.55.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.23%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

