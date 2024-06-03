CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 820,858 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,451 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Open Text were worth $34,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CDAM UK Ltd grew its stake in Open Text by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 2,164,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,940,000 after acquiring an additional 455,050 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,852,184 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,970,000 after buying an additional 785,157 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 27,621 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 427,682 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,063,000 after buying an additional 18,300 shares during the period. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:OTEX traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.91. The company had a trading volume of 527,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,727. Open Text Co. has a 12-month low of $28.19 and a 12-month high of $45.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.18 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.13.

Open Text Increases Dividend

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Free Report ) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Open Text had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Open Text Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Open Text from $44.00 to $38.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Open Text from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Open Text in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Open Text from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Open Text from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

Open Text Profile

(Free Report)

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

Featured Stories

