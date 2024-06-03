CIBC Asset Management Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,682 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,306 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $19,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 88.0% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 94 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 623,425 shares in the company, valued at $269,475,456.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on GS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Argus raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. HSBC boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $440.57.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE GS traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $454.98. 1,911,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,339,655. The company has a market capitalization of $146.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.39. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.36 and a 12 month high of $471.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $431.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $395.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.57 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

