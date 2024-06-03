CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 18,114 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,114 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $27,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 158.0% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $181,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,726 shares in the company, valued at $882,050.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $181,380.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,050.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $457,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,412,880.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,250 shares of company stock worth $3,339,528 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on PM. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PM

Philip Morris International Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $102.96. 6,288,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,546,587. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.62. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $87.23 and a one year high of $103.18. The stock has a market cap of $160.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.60.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 113.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.56%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.