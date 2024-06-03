CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 736 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 266,668 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 736 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $42,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 232.1% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 54.5% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total transaction of $32,653,272.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 684,863,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,735,127,037.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total value of $32,653,272.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 684,863,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,735,127,037.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total value of $984,363.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,274,364.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,833,017 shares of company stock valued at $1,115,162,920 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock traded down $1.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $173.08. 7,628,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,584,403. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.05 and a twelve month high of $178.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $163.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.50.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. T-Mobile US’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is 35.37%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.33.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

