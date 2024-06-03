Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Cinedigm Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ CIDM opened at $0.29 on Friday. Cinedigm has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.25. The company has a market cap of $55.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.01 and a beta of 2.05.
About Cinedigm
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cinedigm
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Cinedigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinedigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.